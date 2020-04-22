Mozambique: EU and UNDP Sign Post-Cyclone Recovery Agreement

Maputo — The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Wednesday signed an agreement in Maputo under which the EU will provide 34.3 million Euros (37.2 million US dollars) to support the implementation of the Mozambique Recovery Facility, a fund managed by UNDP in partnership with the Mozambican government.

According to a press release from the EU and the UNDP, the agreement is part of joint efforts to speed up post-cyclone recovery, in the wake of cyclones Idai and Kenneth, which hit Mozambique in March and April 2019, and to build resilience against future disasters in Mozambique.

Actions under the project, the release says, will focus on the rehabilitation of community and public infrastructures, and the promotion of economic opportunities and livelihoods for the affected population with particular attention to women and other vulnerable groups. The Fund is also intended to "strengthen government capacity and national ownership".

Cited in the release, the UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Maputo, Francisco Roquette, said: "We are very grateful to the European Union for this partnership and support for the people of Mozambique, particularly for those who suffered the devastating effects of cyclones Idai and Kenneth".

This agreement, he added, "provides a firm basis for the sustainable recovery of the most vulnerable cyclone affected communities in Mozambique and will make a tremendous difference in people's lives. These are exceptional times for the world because of the COVID 19 crisis. UNDP and its partners will make every effort to ensure this and other initiatives also respond to this crisis".

For his part, the EU Ambassador to Mozambique, Antonio Sánchez-Benedito Gaspar, stated that for the European Union, "this is an essential contribution for recovery and reconstruction after the damage caused by cyclones Idai and Kenneth. Our aim is to build back better, focusing on resilient infrastructure, and promoting economic opportunities for sustainable development in the disaster affected areas, in accordance with the commitments made by the EU in 2019. We are aware of the persisting needs and high expectations of the affected communities and are committed to working with partners and the Government of Mozambique in supporting actions that address such needs".

The UNDP established the Mozambique Recovery Facility as a 72.2 million dollar five year multi-partner fund, intended "to coordinate and implement short-to-long term recovery activities while addressing vulnerability and building resilience to future disasters".