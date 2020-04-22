Uganda: 27-Year-Old Man Accused of Killing Father Over Shs6,000

A 27-year-old man is on the run after allegedly killing his father over Shs6, 000 debt.

The suspect, a peasant and resident of Bunakobe village, Bufaka parish, Bumasifwa Sub County in Sironko District is said to have killed his father, James Woyaga, 53, following a disagreement over the money he owed him.

The Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika said they are currently hunting for the suspect who fled the scene after the incident.

He said that the suspect asked his father, now the deceased, to pay him back his Shs6,000 which the father had borrowed from him some days back.

According to Taitika, the father had no money at the moment.

A verbal exchange ensued before the suspect kicked his father in the stomach. His father fell down he continued battering him until he was unconscious.

Police said the suspect disappeared immediately.

Taitika said that different Police officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department have been dispatched to investigate the matter.

He said the Scene of crime was visited by detectives before the the body was taken to Mbale municipal mortuary for autopsy.