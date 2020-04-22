Africa: Girls are bearing the brunt of COVID-19 in Cameroon

“Every evening, my father tells us about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Cameroon and it scares us,” says 12-year-old Sirri who has been out of school since March. Now at home all day, she spends her time helping her mother do the household chores as the number of tasks she must do each day has increased since her lessons stopped.

Life in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon has become increasingly hard over the past three years as the security situation and living conditions continue to deteriorate due to conflict between the Government and armed groups.

With most of the schools in the region closed since the conflict began, Sirri was one of the lucky ones whose school was still open. “What is worse, I am not exactly sure when I can go back to school. If I had access to technology, I could ask my teacher to send me assignments to do and keep my mind active,” she says.

“My mother doesn’t have a smartphone. My father does. But using the smartphone means spending money to buy mobile data, which is expensive for now especially because my mother’s business is not as profitable as before.”

Now Sirri has a new routine. She gets up early in the morning and washes the dishes, cleans, cooks and helps her mother look after her baby sister. In the evening, she tries to study but as she doesn’t have any assignments to do during the lockdown, she just looks through her old school notes. Often, she feels too tired from doing the chores all day to do any schoolwork.

Plan International is responding to the COVID-19 crisis in Cameroon through awareness raising campaigns, the distribution of hygiene kits, health training for adolescents and the handing out food packages in partnership with the World Food Programme to support vulnerable families.

During a recent distribution at Sirri’s now closed school, her mother was able to collect some high energy biscuits and food rations to take home to help feed her children. Our community engagement work encourages teachers and other community members to take centre stage in the distributions, ensuring accountability and that the community has ownership of the project.

“I have dedicated myself to supporting the efforts of Plan International and the World Food Programme with regards to the distribution of food to children and their parents. We struggled to keep our school operational despite the crisis, but the outbreak of COVID-19 made us close finally. With this distribution, children can have the food they need and will stay at home, reducing the risks of contracting the virus,” explains one of the schoolteachers.

For now, Sirri is just waiting for her life to return to normal. “I hope the coronavirus does not reach our neighbourhood. In fact, I wish it would just stop so I can go back to school.”