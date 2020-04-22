Ghana: A day into Emma's life after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic

Sitting on the corridor in front of their house, 14 year old Emma was busily washing a pile of clothes. It is Monday and Emma is supposed tbe in school but today she is not. She is not sick, neither has she been sacked from school, but she is home because, like all schools in Ghana, her school has been closed further to the directive of the President of the Republic of Ghana, to curb the spread of the Coronavirus among community members.

Emma, like many girls in the Ekumfi Engow community in the Central region, has had her lifestyle altered because of the change in her school calendar. She now spends all her days at home either doing house chores or attending to family errands. She spends little time in the evening reading her books. In a conversation with her, she explained, "school was suddenly closed without earlier notice, so I no longer go to school. We were not given much homework and I don't have any text book of my own to read while I am home so I spend the day doing house chores, cleaning and running errands for my mother."

Narrating how she feels in this circumstance, Emma like other girls in her community said "I feel so scared and worried about the situation. My worry is how to prevent the Coronavirus from affecting myself and my family. Also, because of this virus, I am in the house all day. I don't like being here because I am the only one doing all the house work from morning to evening while my brothers spend the day with their friend in the other house", pointing to her 2 brothers in a nearby house playing football with their friend.

Emma's community elders have taken up sensitization on the pandemic by constituting youth led committees to go from house to house to demonstrate what they can do to prevent being infected by the virus. "We are practicing personal hygiene and practicing social distancing, avoiding handshake and body contacts, as taught by the team. However, I am not happy that the team is made up of only boys from the community, there are no girls but we girls can also be a part of the committee to teach people about personal hygiene."

The elders in Emma's community have provided materials for handwashing in the community center, the market and toilet areas.

The community elders have also decided to make available a television set to broadcast distance learning sessions to all children of the community so Emma and her friends can catch up on lost school hours. "I am very happy about that", says Emma, "though I wonder how we shall be asking questions on topics we don't understand", she concludes.

Another big surprise awaits Emma and her friends. Plan International is working to support the Ministry of Education (MoE) to roll out a distance learning education programme using a national television channel provided by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC). The Making Ghanaian Girls Great! (MGCubed) and Train for Tomorrow Project (T4T) funded by DFID under the Girls Education Challenge (GEC) and Dubai Cares respectively, have been using a distance learning model to deliver lessons and training remotely to students and teachers located across the country. The Projects have therefore built experience in the delivering of distance learning over the past years. The Projects have a team of master teachers/trainers and technicians who manage five delivery studios, develop content and deliver lessons. The projects have been collaborating with the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to share lessons and ensure the sustainability of the projects.

With the closure of all schools in Ghana, the President of the Republic instructed the Ministry of Education to roll out distance learning nationally for students. Based on our experience in distance learning, Plan International is collaborating with the Ministry to support in the design of lessons and recording for national broadcast on Television and radio.

Plan International is specifically providing support in the development and quality assurance of contents for the basic level, training of teachers/trainers in developing and delivering content for distance learning, provision of five studios and the technicians required for the recording of lessons for broadcast on TV and radio, postproduction of lessons using animators and video editors, etc. The tentative date for the start of broadcast is 14th April 2020. This initiative will for sure better occupy who was gradually being transformed into a domestic worker.