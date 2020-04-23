Mozambique: In the News - Dozens Dead in Mozambique Militant Attack

Bournemouth, UK — The attack was retribution for a group of youths who refused to join the insurgents.

A Islamist insurgent group killed 52 people in Mozambique's northernmost Cabo Delgado region, a police official said on Tuesday.

The number of victims is among the highest of any incident since the militants began staging attacks in the gas-rich area in October 2017.

Officials said the massacre - which occurred more than two weeks ago in Muidumbe district - was retribution after a group of youths had refused to be recruited by the insurgents.

The violence follows a series of high-profile attacks on major towns by the militants who security analysts say are gaining strength. Some of their attacks have been claimed by the so-called Islamic State.

At least 100,000 people have now been displaced in an area still struggling in the aftermath of the strongest storm ever recorded to hit the African continent - last April's Cyclone Kenneth.

- Philip Kleinfeld