Uganda: The Masaka Kids Africana Go Viral With Drake's 'Toosie Slide'

22 April 2020
The Independent (Kampala)

Masaka — A video by children of the charity group The Masaka Kids African has gone viral after they performed musician Drake's 'Toosie Slide' challenge.

One of their videos got over a million views after the musician Drake posted the performance on his Instagram account.

The charity's drive to build better facilities for the orphans they look after, has now attracted $29,000, and also got 100,000 new followers on Instagram after Drake followed the account.

The Masaka Kids Africana is composed of African children, from the age of 2 and up. Many have lost one or both parents through the devastation of war, famine and disease.

The children melt the hearts of audiences with their charming smiles and delightful African tunes, accompanied by vibrant dance moves.

