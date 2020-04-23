Kenya: Two of 50 Escapees From KMTC Quarantine Facility Arrested

23 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Two of the 50 people who escaped from mandatory government quarantine at the Kenya Medical Training college (KMTC) in Mbagathi on Tuesday have been arrested.

The two were are reported to have been arrested while having a drink in a local bar at Marurui in Roysambu.

Police say they were tipped off by Nyumba Kumi officials in the area.

The suspects were first taken to the chief's camp in Roysambu as they awaited the police to record their statements.

During the arrest, police officers recovered a laptop, which they believe was stolen from the quarantine centre.

The arrest came hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta said that those who escaped from KMTC mandatory quarantine facility will all be arrested and taken back into quarantine until they complete the required period.

The President was speaking from State House, Nairobi, during a live address on national Swahili radio stations, Radio Citizen, Radio Jambo, Radio Maisha, Milele FM, and KBC's Radio Taifa.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.