Tanzania: COVID-19 Impacts - Magufuli's Plea On Debt Relief for Developing Countries

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has asked global financial institutions including the World Bank (WB) to forgive debts burdens of the most heavily indebted poor countries as they are struggling to fix negative impacts from the pandemic Coronavirus disease.

Addressing heads and leaders of security agencies at the State House in Geita Region on Wednesday, Dr Magufuli appreciated opportunity offered by the Bretton Wood Institution, WB, to developing countries to secure more loans in order to fight the impacts of the pandemic though he opined that those countries should be 'forgiven' as the best option.

Citing Tanzania, as an example, President Magufuli said, his country "pays 700bn/-monthly to service its debts" whereby nearly half of it, is being paid to WB.

He said if they (global financial institutions) want to help those countries during this particular period of fighting Covid-19 consequences is through debt relief.

He, however, assured Tanzanians that not all deaths happening in the country are caused by the global pandemic disease as he directed officials to give more number of people who have recovered.

The President, who made new appointments including that of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, earlier today, said there are many people who have recovered from Covid-19 but yet to be reported, making people to wrongly conclude that if one tests positive the only option is to die.