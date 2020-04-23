Mauritius: COVID-19 - Additional Positive Case Detected Brings Total to 329

press release

An additional positive case of Covid-19 has been detected out of 400 tests carried out during the last 24 hours. At present, 329 positive cases have been registered including 56 active cases, nine deaths and some 261 recoveries.

The updates of the current situation were given by the spokesperson of the National Communication Committee on Covid-19, Dr Zouberr Joomaye, this evening, from the Treasury Building in Port-Louis.

He informed that the new Covid-19 patient is a resident of the Plaines Wilhems, presenting fever symptoms, who went to the flu clinic of Victoria Hospital. Tests conducted confirmed that the latter was infected with the virus following which contact tracing was carried out within the patient's family circle. Some 22 persons were tested and the results are expected tonight.

With regard to Mauritian citizens stranded abroad, he reassured that an unprecedented repatriation effort is being made by the authorities despite the various complexities of the situation on the international front. From 15 to 18 March, he added, around 19 550 persons managed to return to Mauritius following the closure of airspace. As from 19 March, flights were arranged to repatriate a total of 1066 stranded Mauritians.

Speaking of the forthcoming Ramadan gatherings and prayers, Dr Joomaye underlined that traditional activities involving group events and worship will not take place in order to curb the spread of the virus. In the same vein, he appealed to the population to continue taking protective measures and to adhere to the regulations of the curfew order so as to stabilise the number of infected cases in the country.

Latest figures provided are as follows:

· Total number of tests carried out as at date is 12 300

· Number of patients admitted at ENT Hospital and Souillac Hospital is 23 and seven respectively

· One person is currently on ventilator

· 14 passengers are in quarantine

· Three patients out of the 56 active cases left for treatment abroad

· 125 tests are carried out daily in all flu clinics

#ResOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris