South Africa: Mapisa-Nqakula - Unprecedented SANDF Deployment to Fight Unprecedented Crisis

analysis

The SANDF is preparing field hospitals and mobile mortuaries as every available member has been put on standby to enforce the lockdown and bolster health services. Leaders have defended the military's professionalism, but complaints of abuse are likely to rise.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken the unprecedented step of authorising the deployment of all available SANDF personnel during the State of Disaster as Covid-19 continues to spread and the government scrambles to bolster health services and enforce lockdown regulations.

An additional 73,180 SANDF members, including the regular force, reserve force and auxiliary force can now be deployed until at least 26 June 2020.

This comes after the president authorised the deployment of 2,820 members to assist the SAPS and other state departments in March.

"The entire SANDF has been put on standby," Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told Parliament's Joint Standing Committee on Defence on Wednesday.

That includes all members of the army, air force, navy and military health services, except those already deployed to places like the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Mozambique Channel.

The SANDF has also been approached by volunteers, such as doctors and engineers, which will be deployed as an auxiliary force.

"If you look...