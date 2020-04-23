Malawi: Former FA Malawi Veep Steven Msambira Dies

Former Football Association of Malawi (FAM) vice president Steven Msambira has died.

Steven Msambira: No more

A statement from FAM confirmed that Msambira died on Wednesday morning at the Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in the capital Lilongwe.

"Football Association of Malawi and the Malawi football fraternity is in great grief following the death of its former 2ndVice President Steven Msambira. Msambira died on Wednesday morning at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe after a short illness," reads part of the statement signed by FAM communications director Gomezgani Zakazaka.

In his remarks, FAM president Walter Nyamilandu described Msambira's death as a big blow to Malawian football.

"He was a very humble and hardworking gentleman. He was the first person to serve me as second vice president when I become FAM president back in 2004. I learnt a lot from him about FAM and football in general" said the FAM president.

"In this sorrowful time, we would like to extend to Msambira family our heartfelt condolences. On behalf of the members of the Malawi football community, I hope that, in some way, our words of support may help bring a little bit of peace and solace in this time of sadness. May the Lord be our comfort in this trying time," he added.

Msambira was elected Chairman of the Central Region Football Committee in 1997 and automatically became a FAM Executive Committee member as per the then FAM Statutes.

He was elected 2nd Vice President in 2004, a position he held up to 2007.

According to communication from FAM, burial for late Msambira will take place on Thursday April 23, 2020 at his home village in Mitundu, Lilongwe.

