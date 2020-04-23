Malawi Record 3rd COVID-19 Death - Spread of Virus Accelerates

Photo: fernando zhiminaicela/Pixabay
(File photo) coronovirus testing
22 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Ministry of Health has confirmed that one of the recently confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) patients has died at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

Joshua Malango: Ministry of Health spokesperson confirms new death

Spokesperson for The Ministry of Health, Joshua Malango said the deceased had other underlying health issues.

He said health officials are focusing on preventing the disease's spread.

The Secretary for Health, Dan Namalika, warned Wednesday morning that the situation could worsen if no bold decision is made quickly to stop the spread of the pandemic in the country.

"We are at war and the war continues, it's up to us Malawians to choose life, we have opportunity to control the disease," he said.

Meanwhile, the virus pandemic spread is accelerating in Malawi with cases now at 23.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.