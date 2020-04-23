Nigeria: Northern Governors Seek More Testing Centres, Almajiri Ban

The Northern Governors' Forum has called for more testing centres in the region.

The forum on Tuesday held a meeting presided over by its chairman, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

It was convened via teleconferencing with 17 governors participating.

Lalong's Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Macham Makut, in a statement in Jos on Tuesday, said during the meeting, the forum chairman briefed the members on some of the issues discussed at their last meeting and the follow up developments.

He said, "He (Lalong) told them (the northern governors) that based on their resolution at the last meeting, he had a discussion with President Muhammadu Buhari where he conveyed their concerns on the need for the region to access special funding, palliatives, testing centres and other forms of support to assist the region deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He said the President assured him of the support of the Federal Government within the context of Federal Government programmes both under the coronavirus response other incentives to farmers and states.

"The governors also discussed the risk that almajiri children are exposed to because of the coronavirus disease where they unanimously decided to totally ban the almajiri system and evacuate the children to their parents or states of origin."