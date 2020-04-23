Nigeria: Northern Governors Seek More Testing Centres, Almajiri Ban

23 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Northern Governors' Forum has called for more testing centres in the region.

The forum on Tuesday held a meeting presided over by its chairman, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

It was convened via teleconferencing with 17 governors participating.

Lalong's Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Macham Makut, in a statement in Jos on Tuesday, said during the meeting, the forum chairman briefed the members on some of the issues discussed at their last meeting and the follow up developments.

He said, "He (Lalong) told them (the northern governors) that based on their resolution at the last meeting, he had a discussion with President Muhammadu Buhari where he conveyed their concerns on the need for the region to access special funding, palliatives, testing centres and other forms of support to assist the region deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He said the President assured him of the support of the Federal Government within the context of Federal Government programmes both under the coronavirus response other incentives to farmers and states.

"The governors also discussed the risk that almajiri children are exposed to because of the coronavirus disease where they unanimously decided to totally ban the almajiri system and evacuate the children to their parents or states of origin."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.