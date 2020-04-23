South Sudan: Give Us Your Wall to Fight COVID-19, Campaigners Ask

Photo: @AnaTabanSS/Twitter
A COVID-19 awareness campaign in South Sudan.
23 April 2020
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — A group of young South Sudanese creatives is running a campaign - #WagifCorona - to raise awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group's Facebook page says the aim is "to support the 'taban/tired' people of South Sudan".

On Twitter, the group is appealing for people in South Sudan to donate their walls for mural painting to spread the message about COVID-19.

They are also planning a live performance on Facebook Live, in which South Sudanese people will "share music, spoken word, comedy and more".

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.