South Sudan: Give Us Your Wall to Fight COVID-19, Campaigners Ask

Cape Town — A group of young South Sudanese creatives is running a campaign - #WagifCorona - to raise awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group's Facebook page says the aim is "to support the 'taban/tired' people of South Sudan".

On Twitter, the group is appealing for people in South Sudan to donate their walls for mural painting to spread the message about COVID-19.

They are also planning a live performance on Facebook Live, in which South Sudanese people will "share music, spoken word, comedy and more".