Tanzania: PM Speaks Tough On Sugar Hoarders

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed regional commissioners to take stern measures against individuals, especially distributors, wholesalers and retailers who sell sugar at high prices.

"There is no reason for sugar price to rise above the normal price tag because there was enough stock in the country and another consignment has been imported," the premier stated on Wednesday in Dar es Salaam.

The prime minister spoke tough on the hiking of prices of the sweetener by traders in Wednesday in Dar es Salaam when he presided over a national prayer session during which top religious leaders sought divine intervention against the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Prime Minister Majaliwa's sentiments were triggered by retailers in selling the product at between 3,000/-and 4,500/-per kilogramme , raising complaints from the public.

"I have seen on social media, that a kilogramme of sugar is trading at 4,500/-. I warn that whoever sells sugar at that price will face stern legal measures.

This is unfair to Tanzanians and this practice goes against the government objective of reducing the cost of living for wananchi," he said.

The premier directed all Regional Commissioners to conduct regular inspections at markets in their respective regions to flush out errant traders and take measures against them, especially those involved in hoarding the commodity.

"I call upon the traders to ensure that important commodities are sold at normal prices as Muslims are about to start observing the Holy Month of Ramadan," he remarked.

For some weeks now, sugar has been a rare commodity in the market, with prices in retail and wholesalers stores rising.