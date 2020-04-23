Rwanda: Rayon Reverse Decision to Suspend Players' Salaries

Rayon Sports have reversed their controversial decision to suspend March salaries for the players and coaching staff amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown and league suspension.

The club management, led by president Sadate Munyakazi, backtracked on its decision following fierce criticism from players and fans, noting that the decision would take effect with April.

The development comes after players, through skipper Eric Rutanga, protested the decision and threatened to drag the club to court. https://t.co/IrIwCp2OA1

- The New Times (Sports) (@TimesSportRW) April 22, 2020

The letter informing the development to players was backdated to March 15, but players have said that they did not receive it until April 20, and neither had they been consulted by the club prior to taking the decision.

Speaking to Times Sport on Wednesday, Munyakazi conceded that, "It was a management mistake. The players and staff deserve their March salaries, the suspension starts with April."

However, he added, the club will continue to provide - as much as it can - emergency relief to players and their families until the Rwanda Premier League is cleared to resume.

With their strong fan base across the country, Rayon are one of the few clubs that rely on match-day ticket receipts for income. Their last league game over a month ago was held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus fears.

In a different interview, skipper Eric Rutanga, who had threatened to drag the club to court, said he was going to consult with his teammates about the new decision before taking any further action.

"What we demand is dialogue, being part of the decisions that affect us as players. I have just seen the new statement about (players') salary handling, so I will first have to discuss with my teammates before responding to the management," said the former APR left-back.

After 24 matches into the 2019/2020 topflight league season, defending champions Rayon are second on the 16-team table with 51 points, six behind leaders APR who have played one game less.