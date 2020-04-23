Tanzania: JPM Moves Dr Zainab, Picks Prof Mchembe

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has appointed Dr Zainab Chaula as the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication.

Prior to the appointment, Dr Zainab was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

She has replaced Dr Maria Sasabo who has retired. President Magufuli has also appointed Prof Mabula Mchembe the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health.

He was previously an assistant to the President on health issues.

The President also appointed Prof Abel Makubi to become the Chief Medical Officer, replacing Prof Mohamed Kambi who has retired.

Before his appointment, Prof Makubi was the Director of Bugando Medical Centre (BMC). The appointments took effect on Wednesday.