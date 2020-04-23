Rwanda: "Guma Mu Rugo Youth Challenge" Seeks to Tap Into Skills, Talents of Youth

The Ministry of Youth and Culture has announced a new challenged aimed at keeping the youth at home and busy as the country continues to observe a lockdown to mitigate the spread of new coronavirus.

On Tuesday, shared a short video on Twitter account, featuring the Minister of State for Culture Edouard Bamporiki highlighting what he has been able to do during the lockdown when everybody is urged to stay at home.

The youthful Minister said he used his time at home to do a lot of things that can contribute to the development of the country. He said that he is now done with a 250-page book that he will be publishing soon.

"Dear fellow countrymen, as we continue to stay at home at this time, which is the only efficient measure to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, let us continue to use this time to do things that add value to our lives and contribute to national development,"

"Personally, I am done with a book of 250 pages which I am set to publish and share with you soon", he said in a video urging all youths, particularly artistes and creators to make use of their talent and skills while keeping home.

"Therefore, I encourage youths, particularly, artistes and those with different talents to keep on creating, designing, composing, innovating and using the different gifts you have to make use of this period," he added.

The Ministry together with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) country office launched the challenge dubbed "Guma mu Rugo Youth challenge".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This, as the State Minister explains, is aimed at sensitizing youth to inspire their peers with useful tips on how to make the most of the lockdown, and benefit from their talents using different innovative tools that will facilitate the awareness to curve the spread of COVID19.

To participate, the Ministry urges young people to record a video (2min max) that demonstrates different activities they are engaging in to show their capabilities and post it using the hashtag #GumaMuRugoYouthChallenge

Youth were requested to demonstrate their talents and provide tools that can facilitate the awareness to stop the spread of coronavirus: Songs, poems, illustrations, cartoons, among other artworks.

The challenge is set to run from April 20 to 30 and all submissions will be done through the ministry's social media. For youths who don't access social media, specific radio shows will be organized whereby youth will call in to share their submissions, the Ministry tweeted.

The ministry keeps urging youths to play their role to curve the spread of COVID-19 by staying at home.