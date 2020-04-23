Botswana: Sub-Council Improves Hygiene in Schools

22 April 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Mothusi Galekhutle

Ghanzi — Ghanzi East sub-district council is constructing additional toilets and installing hand washbasins in primary schools in an endeavor to improve hygiene.

The sub-council's Senior Assistant Council Secretary, Mr Thatayotlhe Balapi told BOPA in an interview that they had long desired to improve hygiene infrastructure, which he said had been inadequate but financial constraints was the major impediment.

He said government had prioritised construction of such facilities because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

Mr Balapi explained that they would install hand washbasins near toilets to encourage washing of hand after visiting rest rooms/toilets.

He said there would be another hand washbasin at the school entrance to cater for all those going through the school gate.

Mr Balapi said they were constructing more toilets to meet the recommended ratio of one toilet to 25 pupils, saying that currently there were 223 toilets instead of 298.

He said they were also boosting water accessibility and supply in all primary schools, adding that that they had installed two 10 000 litre tanks in each school.

Concerning ventilation in primary school facilities, particularly classrooms, he said it was satisfactory.

