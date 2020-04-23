South Africa: 'People Are Crying Out for Help' - Charity Relies On Grace, Kindness to Help Feed the Hungry

22 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

"I have never seen one of those government food parcels," says Ankarien Oelofse in-between co-ordinating food deliveries for the hungry and destitute in Table View, Cape Town.

"People are crying out for help," she said, juggling the preparation of donated food parcels and taking calls from people asking for help.

Table View Angels shelter, which houses families who have lost their income and homes, was already full before the lockdown.

But the private struggles of people, who were only just making ends meet before the lockdown, have also come to the fore as businesses close down.

"Things have skyrocketed," Oelofse said.

One woman is living in a garage with no toilet, and is also deeply depressed and lonely.

Winter is approaching and people, who were already struggling to clothe their families, have not been able to buy any warm clothes because shops are closed, so another appeal was put out for them.

A minimum of 35 families in the area need help with food every week under normal circumstances.

Oelofse said Table View Angels got by just with "God's grace" and donations of R100 here, R200 there.

But now the demand is even greater, and she wishes they could get some of the donations the "big-name" charities get, or even from the government, to help the needy in the area.

Protests

Protests over food parcels have flared up in small pockets of Cape Town, with people complaining in spite of promises by the government, food parcels seem to be elusive.

In the meantime, Table View Angels is relying on the goodwill of the residents of Milnerton, Table View and Melkbosstrand for donations in cash, or in kind, to help them help their struggling neighbours during the lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday a six-month coronavirus grant would be introduced for those "most desperately affected by the coronavirus".

Child support grant beneficiaries will get an extra R300 in May and from June to October, they will get another R500 per month. All other grant beneficiaries will get an extra R250 per month for the next six months.An additional special social relief of distress grant of R350 per month will be available for the next six months to those who are unemployed and not receiving other forms of grants or UIF payments.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.