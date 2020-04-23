Tanzania: World Heritage Day - Concerted Efforts Required to Protect Zanzibar Stone Town

IT is by a coincidence that as the World marks International Heritage Day with emphasis of protecting monuments and sites, legislators here are calling on the government to maintain and protect historical monuments and sites across the country.

Some backbenchers, such as Mr Suleiman Makame Ali from Ziwani constituency in Pemba, have in recent days been pushing the government to ensure historical sites here are rehabilitated and maintained.

In response to the calls from legislators, people, and academicians, the government is already improving monuments and sites in both Unguja and Pemba Islands.

The Minister for Information, Tourism and Heritage Mr Mahmoud Thabit Kombo says the government is committed to improve and maintain historical sites in Zanzibar.

Zanzibar tourism industry relies heavily on historical sites (monuments, buildings, and narrow streets), caves, rare species small animals/plans, and the still virgin beaches in the most of its coastal areas.

International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) also stresses that States Parties have the primary responsibility for the maintenance of their sites and monuments and for reporting on their state of conservation.

It is unfortunate that this year's International Day for Monuments and Sites (also known as World Heritage Day) is celebrated amid the global Covid-19 pandemic. The 22nd UNESCO General Conference in 1983 approved that the Day should be on 18th April of every year.

The usual practice to celebrate this day has been through organizing public conferences/gatherings, theatre performances, and exhibitions. However, this year the programmes have been disrupted by the Covid-19 crisis.

But UNESCO and ICOMOS say that despite coronavirus (Covid-19), it is important to take advantage of other means to celebrate such as print and social media to make best use of sharing knowledge regarding the heritages, to raise awareness to the stakeholders and generic public.

In the context of this year's theme "Shared Cultures, Shared Heritage, Shared Responsibility," collaboration between responsible UN Agencies on world heritage, public authorities and community is paramount for the implementation of good policies for the safeguard of cultural heritage and the carrying out of related activities for human and economic development.

Activities such as sustainable cultural tourism, traditional arts and crafts industry are increasingly helpful to develop the raising of micro, small and medium enterprises as well as market and labour opportunities with positive effects on the democratic process and the emergence of a stronger, richer and more involved citizens.

The value of cultural heritage as a factor for converging public and community interest for the common good is indeed an increasingly important lever for economic development for local communities, particularly in the tourism sector and through the development of social enterprises.

Hence, these efforts on the ground, however, need to consider very critically and strategically the aspect of our identity thus dedicate to understand the theories and practicalities of networks formed around concepts like World Heritage Sites, Shared Heritage through historical connections or intangible heritage through cultural exchange.

Zanzibar joined the rest of the world to celebrate the International Day for Monuments and Site, with a number of protected areas identified or demarcated nationally, but in practice developments are adversely impacting these assets.

A specific reference is made to the Stone Town of Zanzibar as a unique cultural asset noted for its outstanding architectural, historical, and cultural value. It is world famous for its characteristic architecture, myriad alleyways, enthralling rooftop views and intricately carved doors and is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2000.

According to Mr Issa Sariboko, Director General, Zanzibar Stone Town Conservation Authority (ZSTCA), over the past few years, Zanzibar has made good progress for the Stone Town of Zanzibar World Heritage property in creating a legal and institutional framework, which includes heritage legislation, management, and conservation and management plans.

However, there is still a strong need to apply and reinforce these strategies and laws for the place is still threatened with development pressure and the demand for resources to increase capacity for management and conservation, and increase awareness, understanding and interest in preserving the World Heritage values of the property among the local population.

There is evidence of changing the approved design from the mandate authority and some of the people like the modern design and ill-conceived repairs using incorrect techniques of materials hence threatening its survival.

On closer look one will be dismayed to see those manners and attitudes that were important factors in enhancing social cohesion are being threatened with unpleasant behaviours that partly are influences of globalisation, free trade, economic pressure, bad use of technology and the like.

Ms Munira Said from Zanzibar Stone Town Heritage Society (ZSTHS), say that because the government lacks adequate funds to maintain its buildings, nor are funds available to support private owners in maintaining their property or programmes to boost intensive awareness and knowledge enriching projects.

She said "Time has come to join efforts to promote a multifaceted strategy that will ensure the true and active participation of all stakeholders, accountability and neutrality, empowerment of beneficiaries while cultivating a culture of experience and knowledge capitalization."

Munira- the conservation activist says the challenges facing the current situation of lack of heritage knowledge in almost all cadres and community awareness and participation have not been adopted as a strategy to motivate community at large to safeguard their heritage.

She said there is strong need for collaborative solution and need for more platforms as urged by UNESCO and National Commission for UNESCO, and "on the other side, cultural heritage laws and policies in Tanzania have placed great emphasis on the technical aspect of protection and conservation of heritage sites."

These encourage participation of governmental and non-governmental institutions and various individuals in the formulation of different heritage programmers to the community as important means to align with the theme "Shared Cultures, Shared heritage, Shared Responsibility".

Within the theme, the concept of shared heritage in a more general way to identify institutional and government processes for heritage protection around tangible and intangible shared heritage on highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, successes and failures in order to explore opportunities for further collaboration and progressions.

Moreover, due to inadequate educational opportunities for the local communities on how they can engage in the management and conservation activities through the preparation of cultural events, management plans and other related aspects.

"It is recommended to establish or strengthen a strategic action plan aiming to strengthening the role of community participation in the conservation and sustainable management of World Heritage sites in the Tanzania including the Stone Town," Ms Munira said.

Without the community involvement in heritage issues for shared responsibility, community members may continue to destroy things, "Focus should also be integrating indigenous knowledge, traditional practices that make heritage and conservation culturally relevant, foster local custodianship, access and use of heritage while struggling to make heritage/conservation relevant to contemporary society."

The 2020 theme also goes parallel to the programme of UNESCO to support STCDA on the project dubbed 'Conservation and Preservation of Cultural Heritage Site, Education and Awareness,' for the purpose of bringing together stakeholders from the academia, cultural heritage and tourism sectors in order to discuss the function of heritage networks in Zanzibar.

Stone Town occupies the most western edge of the Town of Zanzibar. It covers total area of 96 hectors and buffer zone area of 84.79 hectors which make about 5.4 per cent of the total area of Zanzibar Town.