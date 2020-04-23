Tanzania: Songas Donates 100m/ - for Pandemic Fight

22 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE gas-to-power company, Songas Tanzania has donated 100m/- to the National Relief Fund to support the efforts of combating the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The money will go towards the acquisition of essential medical equipment in fighting the virus.

The company's Managing Director Mr Anael Samuel said through a release yesterday after handing over the donation to fight the spread of coronavirus requires strong partnerships and mobilisation of resources from all areas in order to reach the scale needed to flatten the curve.

"All of us at Songas are committed to support the government in its efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic," Mr Samuel said.

Songas continues to generate cost-effective and reliable electricity during this period and has measures in place to ensure the continuity, safety and wellness of its employees.

This support comes on the back of increasing worry about Africa's capacity to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The support was presented to the Minister of Health, Ms Ummy Mwalimu who on behalf of the Prime Minister thanked Songas and other companies for their contributions that will complement the government's efforts in fighting the virus.

Mr Samuel said; "this is a move that we hope will be emulated by other private sector players. We are stronger when we join hands together in the fight against the virus."

