Tanzania: Bishop Bagonza Suspends Public Masses

22 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

BISHOP Benson Bagonza of the Karagwe Diocese under the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT), has suspended public mass as precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

He directed pastors under his diocese to conduct mass alone. "We are taking this measure as a precaution.

As much as we want people to attend mass, right now we should suspend the mass to save people, "he said.

The decision comes a few days after the Minister for Health; Ms Ummy Mwalimu announced on Monday that a second patient suspected to be infected with coronavirus was identified in Kagera Region.

Meanwhile, Muleba District Commissioner (DC), Engineer Richard Ruyango has revealed that the administration has formed a Rapid Response Team (RRT) comprising of six committees to fight the spread of coronavirus.

He said the number of people allowed to attend the funeral of a relative should not exceed ten people.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Helping to Shape Uganda's Future Using Humanities & Technology

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.