Tanzania: Bishop Bagonza Suspends Public Masses

BISHOP Benson Bagonza of the Karagwe Diocese under the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT), has suspended public mass as precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

He directed pastors under his diocese to conduct mass alone. "We are taking this measure as a precaution.

As much as we want people to attend mass, right now we should suspend the mass to save people, "he said.

The decision comes a few days after the Minister for Health; Ms Ummy Mwalimu announced on Monday that a second patient suspected to be infected with coronavirus was identified in Kagera Region.

Meanwhile, Muleba District Commissioner (DC), Engineer Richard Ruyango has revealed that the administration has formed a Rapid Response Team (RRT) comprising of six committees to fight the spread of coronavirus.

He said the number of people allowed to attend the funeral of a relative should not exceed ten people.