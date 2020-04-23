Rwanda: Heavy Rains Kill Four Children, Destroy Over 110 Houses in Rulindo

Heavy rains that ravaged many parts of the whole country on Tuesday night claimed the lives of four children in Cyungo Sector, Rulindo District in the Northern Province.

The rains, according to the district officials, destroyed over 110 houses across the district and damaged properties which include crops and public infrastructure that were yet to be assessed at press time.

Speaking to The New Times, the district mayor, Emmanuel Kayiranga, confirmed the development revealing that the heavy rains triggered landslides that subsequently killed the children as they were sleeping.

"Landslides destroyed a house in which five persons were sleeping, four children died on the spot while their guardian survived the incident that took place late in the night," the mayor noted adding that the incident took place in Cyungo Sector.

The mayor added that the district was still assessing damages caused by the heavy rains noting that, "we are counting over 110 houses that were destroyed, a number of bridges and roads among other public infrastructure are so far impassable."

Speaking of measures that the district took to curb the same incident from happening in the future, the mayor underscored that they were relocating residents who were mapped to be dwelling in high-risk zones.

He noted that about 135 households have been relocated since last Sunday, urging residents who still dwell in high-risk zones to voluntarily relocate to safer places for the better of their lives.