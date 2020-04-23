Namibia: Family to Sue Govt for Man's Death

The family of a man who died after he was allegedly assaulted by two members of the Namibian Police at Oshikango is planning to sue the government for damages and loss of income.

David Tuhafeni (47) succumbed to his injuries at Engela State Hospital in Ohangwena region on 3 March.

The family's legal representative, human rights lawyer Norman Tjombe, wrote a demand letter to the safety and security ministry to allow the family to constitute legal action on Wednesday.

Tuhafeni is survived by seven children who were all dependent on him as he was the family's bread winner.

Speaking to The Namibian last night, Tjombe says Tuhafeni was allegedly assaulted and arrested by the police while at his residence at Oshikango on 2 March after he questioned the officers why they were assaulting someone on the street.

"Tuhafeni just wanted to know from the police why they were assaulting someone on the streets and he never caused any commotion or altercation at all. At night while he (Tuhafeni) was home, the two officers arrived and questioned why he (Tuhafeni) was obstructing them from executing their duties, that is when they started to assault him.

"He was later arrested and taken to the police holding cells and while there, he complained of body pains and asked to be taken to the hospital; however, the police ignored his plea. He was taken to the hospital the following day where he succumbed to his injuries," he said.

He said the family has suffered greatly after Tuhafeni's passing and his children no longer have anyone to support them, hence, the family wants the government to compensate them for their loss.

Ohangwena police spokesperson, Kaume Iitumba, told a different version of the event, saying the incident happened during a crackdown when the victim started to insult and obstruct the police from executing their duties.

The two male police officers are based at Oshikango police station.

They were arrested and charged before being released on N$5000 bail.

The duo appeared in the Eenhana Magistrate's Court on 13 March and their case was postponed to 28 April.

Iitumba said he could not reveal their identities for safety reasons as they are still on duty.