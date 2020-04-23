Kenya: Floods - Good Drainage System Saves Nakuru West Slums

Unlike in the previous years, the current rains pounding Kwa Rhonda, Kaptembwa and Mwariki slums in Nakuru West have neither caused floods nor destruction of property.

However, Rhonda- Mwariki and Kaptembwa-Kapkures, the two bridges in the area, are impassable due to high water volumes in Ndarugu River.

The three slums, the biggest in the cosmopolitan town, have a population of over 300,000 with the majority of the residents being the most vulnerable.

DESTRUCTION

In the past, flash floods have left a trail of destruction and killed residents and domestic animals.

However, the construction of an open drainage system by the World Bank and the national government through Kenya Informal Settlement Improvement Project (KISP) programme, has drastically reduced floods in the area.

"Last year, several people were killed and tens of domestic animals swept away by flash floods but since the drainage system was improved this year, we have neither had any destruction of property nor loss of lives," said Mr Stephen Oyugi, a resident of Kaptembwa.

The drainage system in the densely populated area has been upgraded and cemented with heavy slabs. It drains its storm water into Ndarugu River which feeds Lake Nakuru.

GREAT DANGER

This has led to a rise in water levels in Lake Nakuru thereby risking the lives of more than 3,000 families living along the borderline of Lake Nakuru National Park in Barut area.

"The water levels in Lake Nakuru have risen sharply and this has spilled over into Baruti area and is now posing a great danger to the residents," said Mr William Lang'at a resident of Barut.

Most of the residents, who left their domestic animals to roam and feed on the garbage in the clogged drainage system are now forced to keep their animals in their homesteads.

"The sealing of the drainage system is a blessing in disguise as it has reduced flash floods, destruction of property and loss of lives but it has denied my pigs food," said another resident.