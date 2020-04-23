Kenya: Floods - Good Drainage System Saves Nakuru West Slums

22 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Francis Mureithi

Unlike in the previous years, the current rains pounding Kwa Rhonda, Kaptembwa and Mwariki slums in Nakuru West have neither caused floods nor destruction of property.

However, Rhonda- Mwariki and Kaptembwa-Kapkures, the two bridges in the area, are impassable due to high water volumes in Ndarugu River.

The three slums, the biggest in the cosmopolitan town, have a population of over 300,000 with the majority of the residents being the most vulnerable.

DESTRUCTION

In the past, flash floods have left a trail of destruction and killed residents and domestic animals.

However, the construction of an open drainage system by the World Bank and the national government through Kenya Informal Settlement Improvement Project (KISP) programme, has drastically reduced floods in the area.

"Last year, several people were killed and tens of domestic animals swept away by flash floods but since the drainage system was improved this year, we have neither had any destruction of property nor loss of lives," said Mr Stephen Oyugi, a resident of Kaptembwa.

The drainage system in the densely populated area has been upgraded and cemented with heavy slabs. It drains its storm water into Ndarugu River which feeds Lake Nakuru.

GREAT DANGER

This has led to a rise in water levels in Lake Nakuru thereby risking the lives of more than 3,000 families living along the borderline of Lake Nakuru National Park in Barut area.

"The water levels in Lake Nakuru have risen sharply and this has spilled over into Baruti area and is now posing a great danger to the residents," said Mr William Lang'at a resident of Barut.

Most of the residents, who left their domestic animals to roam and feed on the garbage in the clogged drainage system are now forced to keep their animals in their homesteads.

"The sealing of the drainage system is a blessing in disguise as it has reduced flash floods, destruction of property and loss of lives but it has denied my pigs food," said another resident.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.