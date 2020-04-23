Kenya/South Africa: Former Sofapaka Goalkeeper Eyeing Move to Mamelodi Sundowns

22 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Former Sofapaka goalkeeper Ismail Wetanga is in talks with South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns with a view to sealing a transfer.

The Ugandan shot stopper, who has also turned out for Ethiopian side Coffee Club, enjoyed a six-month stint with the Kenyan side but quit last December reportedly after a pay dispute.

Ugandan website Kawowo Sports has reported that Wetanga is now headed South and in a move that would enable him join compatriot Denis Onyango at the 2016 African champions.

"The deal is as good as done but he player is likely to be loaned out to gain playing time in one of clubs in South Africa," the player's representatives explained.

Should the move to Sundowns materialise, Wetanga will face competition from Onyango and Zambia's Kennedy Mweene, who are both very experienced goalkeepers.

