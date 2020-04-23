Kenya: COVID-19 - Court Orders to Be Served Via Whatsapp Under New Guidelines

22 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Court of Appeal President William Ouko has approved the use of WhatsApp online messaging application and email services to serve court orders in new guidelines on the conduct of court business during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the new measures, Ouko said all court fees will be paid electronically and documents only filed electronically before the hearing of appeals which shall be through a video link.

"In appeals where case management has not been conducted parties are encouraged to exchange written submissions limited to 12 pages and to transit them electronicallt to the registry," he said.

Ouko, under the guidelines issued Tuesday said the judgments will be delivered electronically or via a video link saying court processes will be expedited as sessions proceed despite the suspension of open court sittings.

Chief Justice David Maraga had Tuesday said open court sessions would provide fertile ground for the spread of the virus which had as of Wednesday infected 303 people and claimed 14 lives.

The courts were to be re-opened after the Easter festivities but directive issued by the National Council of Administration of Justice (NCAJ) was reviewed on grounds that the COVID-19 situation is yet to improve.

"Sitting court sessions attract people from all walks of life and involve the extensive exchange of papers from one advocate, judicial officer to another thus accelerating the risk of spreading the virus which has now spread to other counties," Maraga told a news conference Tuesday.

On Thursday, April 16, NCAJ resolved to upscale courts sessions, tribunals and registry services beginning Wednesday, April 22.

