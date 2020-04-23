Nigeria: Katsina Receives 419 Almajiri From Kano

23 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — Not fewer than 419 almajiris from Kano State have been repatriated to Katsina State and handed over to the state government.

Receiving the almajiris, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Mustapha Inuwa, said all the returnees would be taken to the NYSC camp in Katsina for another round of health examination from where they would be transported to their various localities across the state.

A statement by his Director of Press, Abdullahi Yar'adua, said the secretary to the Katsina State government further advised parents to desist from sending their wards to unknown places thereby exposing them to hazards under the guise of seeking religious knowledge.

He said the state has already closed down both Islamiyya and local Quranic Schools and returned all almajiris to their parents including those from the Niger Republic.

Earlier, the Kano State Commissioner of Education, Alhaji Muhammad Sunusi Kiru, who led the Kano State team at the hand-over which took place at Gidan Mutum Daya, Katsina/Kano border, said Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was particularly happy with the quick response from the Government of Katsina State, which in less than 24hrs notice, made huge and speedy arrangement to receive the almajiris.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

