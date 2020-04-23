Zimbabwe: Lockdown - Bulawayo Families Go for Days Without Food - Christian Alliance

The Zimbabwe Christian Alliance (ZCA) has come face-to-face with the hardships that most families are facing to access food during the national lockdown with some going for three days without eating.

To mitigate the food shortages in Bulawayo, the ZCA in conjunction with 'I am4Byo-Against COVID-19' is distributing food to 1 400 starving families affected by the lockdown in Bulawayo.

The target is to provide basic food commodities to 10 000 families in the second capital city.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last Sunday announced the extension of the national lockdown by another two weeks.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, ZCA director, Useni Sibanda said a number of families in Bulawayo are going for days without food since the lockdown period started on 30 March.

"I am shocked some families in Bulawayo have gone for three days without food. 'I am 4Byo -Against COVID-19' initiative and ZCA have started distributing food to starving families. We are targeting about 10 000 families in the city," said Sibanda.

He said the food aid will be distributed to vulnerable families only and about 1 400 families from Njube, Lobengula, and Entumbane were the first beneficiaries.

Informal traders whose businesses have been affected by the lockdown are some of the targeted beneficiaries.

"Our target is to reach at least 10 000 households. No one must die of hunger during the COVID-19 lockdown," said Sibanda.