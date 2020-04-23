Somalia: Tighter Measures On Curfew, Public Transport in Mogadishu Announced

23 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Somali government has tightened curfew hours as the Holy month commences.

According to police chief, Gen Abdi Hassan Hijar the curfew will be starting at 7 p.m. in the capital, Mogadishu, from 1st of the holy month of Ramadan, instead of the previous starting time of 8 p.m.

The police chief asked the members of the public to adhere government set measures to help reduce the deadly disease which is spreading in the horn of African country. he also asked people to practice social distancing and instructed restaurants to offer takeaways.

Somalia special forces takes over Danane town in Lower Shabelle form Alshabab

Alarm as Coronavirus cases rise by 49 cases in Somalia

Southwest Govt Faces Backlash After Ban On Barawa Language Broadcast

He also issued guidelines to reduce congestion in public transport service vehicles. This means minibuses which usually carry 15 passengers will only be allowed to carry 10 passengers in each trip.

Somalia has not reported any new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, total COVID-19 cases still stands at 286 while 14 others succumbed to death.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.