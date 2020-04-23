Somalia: Tighter Measures On Curfew, Public Transport in Mogadishu Announced

The Somali government has tightened curfew hours as the Holy month commences.

According to police chief, Gen Abdi Hassan Hijar the curfew will be starting at 7 p.m. in the capital, Mogadishu, from 1st of the holy month of Ramadan, instead of the previous starting time of 8 p.m.

The police chief asked the members of the public to adhere government set measures to help reduce the deadly disease which is spreading in the horn of African country. he also asked people to practice social distancing and instructed restaurants to offer takeaways.

Somalia special forces takes over Danane town in Lower Shabelle form Alshabab

Alarm as Coronavirus cases rise by 49 cases in Somalia

Southwest Govt Faces Backlash After Ban On Barawa Language Broadcast

He also issued guidelines to reduce congestion in public transport service vehicles. This means minibuses which usually carry 15 passengers will only be allowed to carry 10 passengers in each trip.

Somalia has not reported any new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, total COVID-19 cases still stands at 286 while 14 others succumbed to death.