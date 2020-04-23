Namibia: Suspects in Child's Death Remain in Custody

Three Zimbabwean nationals accused of beating to death a nine-year-old girl in January in Windhoek North where again remanded in custody.

The remand allows further police investigations into the heinous murder of the teen whose body was burnt.

Caroline Nkata (36), Rachael Kureva (37) and Edward Nkata (age unknown) appeared in absentia in Windhoek Magistrate's Court before magistrate Celma Amadhila due to Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

During court proceedings, prosecutor Cedric Mundia informed the court that the police have not yet concluded their investigations into the matter.

Consequently, the court gave an order that all accused should be remanded in custody until their next appearance in court on 22 May. The three accused are being detained at the Windhoek Police Station.

Edward Nkata and Kureva -parents to the nine-year-old Akundaishe Natalie Chipomho, alongside Edward's wife Caroline, face charges of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, defeating or obstructing the course of justice, and violating a dead human body.

Caroline, who admitted guilt to the charges, confessed in court that her husband (Edward Nkata) beat Chipombo. She was allegedly home when the deceased was being beaten. After the child died, her husband forced her to help him dispose off the girl's body that was placed in a rubbish skip. It was her testimony that he further forced her to accompany him to buy paraffin and thereafter dispose of the body and to set it alight.

According to court documents, a post-mortem revealed her death is related to trauma to her head and lower abdomen.

The Nkatas were spotted dragging a wheelie bin in the eastern direction of Ooievaar Street in the Rhino Park area around 21h00 and a witness felt it was suspicious because it was at the night. The couple was caught on surveillance camera in the area.

According to the police, neighbours reported that the children, and specifically Chipombo, had been assaulted on several occasions, and that this had been reported to social services since last year.

In an attempt to run from the law, the Nkatas tried to flee the country before they were arrested by the police travelling at the Okakarara turn-off of the B1 road.