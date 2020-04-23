Namibia: U.S. Donates Furniture to Rural School

16 April 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Elizabeth Hiyolwa

The US embassy recently donated furniture to the Erago Primary School of Kavango West, where a sizeable number of marginalised and vulnerable pupils are enrolled. The school, which was established in 1998, has been faced with challenges of insufficient resources as the number of learners increased over the years.

The donated resources include learners' educational tool, lockers, chairs, desks and other resources. Kavango West education director Theopolina Hamutumua emphasised the goal of achieving excellent education is a duty that does not lie on the government alone but rather on all stakeholders.

"Today, we are witnessing the tangible results of a successful partnership. We celebrate the concrete outcomes of a shared vision, understanding and purpose. You proved again that a successful partnership produces solid results to benefit all - in the short term, the medium term and the long term," she said.

The school principal, Paulus Lilunga, also expressed his gratitude on behalf of the school and the community towards the generous donation. "We, the community, are very thankful, as this will make teaching and learning easier for both teachers and learners. The school and community will ensure the furniture is well looked after to serve the future generations too," he said. Meanwhile, the furniture will be kept at Kandjimi Murangi Senior Secondary School and delivered at the school once the facilities are ready. The school is currently constructing a school hostel to accommodate more learners.

