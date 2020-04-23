South Africa: Wheelchair-Bound South African Conquers Kilimanjaro

analysis

Tarryn Tomlinson lost the use of her legs at the age of 19. Despite being wheelchair-bound, she adventured up Africa's tallest mountain and encourages others to overcome their obstacles.

Tarryn Tomlinson, 37, grew up in Cape Town. Although not overly athletic growing up, Tomlinson was fond of swimming, nature, and walking.

At the age of 19, she contracted severe rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disorder which causes your immune system to attack your own body's tissues, especially the joints.

The arthritis started in one of Tomlinson's knees and quickly spread to other joints in her body. Although she has feeling in her legs, her joints do not function correctly, leaving her unable to walk and reliant on a wheelchair.

Tomlinson is a consultant, working in various fields ranging from personal development to writing for Mango Airline's award-winning in-flight magazine Mango Juice. Her pride and joy is the foundation that she launched in 2010.

The Bambini Dream Foundation Trust is an NPO aimed at encouraging children as well as adults to go beyond what they think is possible for themselves. Tomlinson says it has been her greatest joy to mentor a group...