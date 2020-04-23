Tanzanian Tourism Sector Continues to Shine Abroad, Minister

THE government has insisted that it continues marketing Tanzania outside the country on the tourism sector, including Kiswahili language, parliament was told yesterday.

This, according to Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Damas Ndumbaro, was part of the implementation of economic diplomacy which insists on attracting more tourists to visit various tourist destinations available in the country.

He also added that the move aims at strengthening cultural cooperation with other foreign countries, including the Kiswahili language.

Dr Ndumbaro was responding to a question by Special Seats lawmaker, Maryam Msabaha (CHADEMA), who demanded to know what embassies representing the country outside the Tanzania were doing in promoting tourism and growth of Kiswahili Language.

Among the strategies that had been put in place, the deputy minister said, included organizing campaigns to market various tourist destinations available in the country, which was being conducted in Moscow, Russia.

"This campaign enabled our country to become the best tourist destination in the world, thus scooping an award from the National Geographical Traveller (NGT) in 2018.

In November 2018, Tanzania won the Award for the "Best Destination to the World" in the Category of Exotic Destination 2018.

The Ambassador of Tanzania to Russia, Gen (Rtd) Simon Mumwi received a Russian National Geographical Traveler Award at a ceremony that was held in Moscow.

Tanzania won the Award after an online voting was conducted by the Russian version of National Geographic Magazine that involved 263,000 online readers.

Tanzania won the Award for the third time since 2011, where Zanzibar was chosen as the Best Beach Tourist Destination in Africa and awarded the Star Travel Award.

In 2017, Tanzania also received a National Geographical Travel Award as the second best destination in the world in the category of exotic destination.

According to Dr Ndumbaro, the achievements reflect efforts made by the government through its embassy in Russia and the ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources both in Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar and other institutions in the tourism industry.