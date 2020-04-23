Uganda: Total to Acquire Tullow Interests in Uganda At $575 Million

23 April 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

Total will acquire Tullow's entire interests in Uganda Lake Albert development project including the East African Crude Oil Pipeline.

According to a Thursday statement by Total, the overall consideration paid by Total to Tullow will be $575 million, with an initial payment of $500 million at closing and $75 million when the partners take the Final Investment Decision to launch the project.

"We are pleased to announce that a new agreement has been reached with Tullow to acquire their entire interests in the Lake Albert development project for less than 2$/bbl in line with our strategy of acquiring long-term resources at low cost, and that we have an agreement with the Uganda government on the fiscal framework," Mr Patrick Pouyanné, Total Chairman and CEO said. "This acquisition will enable us, together with our partner CNOOC, to now move the project forward toward FID, driving costs down to deliver a robust long-term project."

In addition, conditional payments will be made to Tullow linked to production and oil price, which will be triggered when Brent prices are above $62/bbl.

"The terms of the transaction have been discussed with the relevant Ugandan government and tax authorities and agreement in principle has been reached on the tax treatment of the transaction," the statement reads in part.

Under the terms of the deal, Total will acquire all of Tullow's existing 33.3334 percent stake in each of the Lake Albert project licenses EA1, EA1A, EA2 and EA3A and the proposed East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) System.

The transaction, according to the statement, is subject to the approval of Tullow's shareholders, to customary regulatory and government approvals and to CNOOC's right to exercise pre-emption on 50 percent of the transaction.

Total is a major energy player that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. The company operates in more than 130 countries.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.