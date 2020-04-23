Malawi: CSJ Premieres SRHR Documentary On Malawi's Top Television Channels

23 April 2020
Centre for Solutions Journalism (Blantyre)

Centre for Solutions Journalism (CSJ) makes another positive move in disseminating information on sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) when it premieres a documentary titled M'dula Moyo wa Chinunu (Silent Killer on the Prowl) on Thursday night.

According to CSJ the documentary premieres on TTV, Zodiak and Mzati TV channels from 8.30 pm on Thursday, April 23.

Based on true life stories of women who died due to pregnancy-related causes in Lilongwe and in Blantyre, the documentary highlights how a 30-year-old woman suffered the consequences of the government's failure to review colonial abortion laws.

In the documentary, a panga-wielding thug attacks and drags Abiti Yaya Wisikesi into a maize field. The hoodlum rapes her despite her desperate attempts to shoot for help.

What happens next?

Traumatised, Yaya struggles to ensure her husband does not get wind of the rape incident.

Starring Evelyn Mkandawire as Yaya, the documentary articulates how maternal mortality despite being preventable is sending many women to their early graves.

Emily Malinga Banda and Brian Ligomeka co-wrote the documentary which features some prominent people including Inkosi Mabulabo Jere as part of the cast.

Besides being beamed on Times Television, Zodiak and Mzati, it will also be streamed and uploaded on social media platforms.

"In a month, we will screen the documentary in rural areas where maternal mortality is high," said Ligomeka

Ligomeka, who leads Centre for Solutions Journalism, said the high rates of women's deaths due to pregnant-related causes prompted the organisation to produce the documentary.

"Maternal mortality in this country is high. It is sad that out of every 100,000 pregnant women in this country, 439 die before, during or soon after giving birth," he said.

According to Ligomeka, CSJ projects a million Malawians to watch the documentary on the three television channels.

"We have partnered with popular television channels, namely Times and Zodiak. These two have a huge following in urban areas. We are also using Mzati Television because of its popularity in several rural districts," he said.

Centre for Solutions Journalism has produced M'dula Moyo wa Chinunu with the financial support of Grand Challenges Canada and the Government of Canada, through Global Affairs Canada (GAC)".

Read the original article on CSJNews.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Centre for Solutions Journalism. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.