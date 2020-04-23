Zimbabwe: President's Son Duped

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa's son, Emmerson Tanaka Mnangagwa, reportedly lost US$1 500 to a bogus wedding garments supplier whom he had contracted to supply suits ahead of his wedding last year.

Samson Mavhunga (31) of Hillside, Harare, promised to deliver five men's suits from Italy two weeks before the wedding.

He charged US$3 500 and Mnangagwa paid US$1 500 deposit, but nothing was delivered.

Mavhunga yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga charged with fraud and was remanded out of custody to May 7 on $1 000 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, Mavhunga was ordered to report once a week to the police and to surrender his passport.

Prosecutor Mr Tatenda Mukatera alleged that sometime in May last year, Mnangagwa met Mavhunga who indicated that he specialised in making and supplying wedding suits.

Mnangagwa expressed interest since he was preparing for his wedding, which was scheduled for August 25 of the same year.

Mnangagwa then gave Mavhunga an order to supply five bridegroom's suits which he was supposed to order from Italy.

He was charged US$3 500 and paid a deposit of US$1 500. The balance was to be paid upon delivery of the suits on an agreed date.

It later came to light that Mavhunga had lied to Mnangagwa that he had capacity to supply the said suits.

Mnangagwa asked for a refund after nothing materialised and made a police report when he failed to get his money back.