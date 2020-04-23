Sudan: Support for Most Vulnerable in Khartoum State

Khartoum — The Khartoum state Ministry of Labour and Social Development has begun to provide support to the groups most affected by the coronavirus lockdown, Undersecretary Mohamed El Shabek announced.

According to the ministry, the most affected group in the state consists of daily wage workers. An estimated 750.000 families in Khartoum state will get support, which will be delivered at home. The programme is supported by the Ministry of Finance, the World Food Programme, Unicef, civil society organisations, and businessmen.

El Shabek said that the programme reach more families the coming days. He called on all people, and especially the groups affected by the coronavirus lockdown, to provide correct data, so that the support can be continued via the social support programmes of the transitional government after the current epidemic.

Two weeks ago, the Commissioner of Khartoum locality asked for an urgent assessment into the situation of poor families, based on geographical divisions of the administrative units in the state. The commissioner urged the authorities concerned to be precise in carrying out the assessment. Identifying the target groups that need help, must be based on accurate information, he said.

