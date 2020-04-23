Gambia: Ambassador Bootes Donates Sanitary Items to Gambia Police Force

The ambassador-at-large, His Excellency Vincent P. Bootes Thursday donated a variety of sanitary items worth over D50,000 to The Gambia Police Force in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic spreading across the world.

Fatima Sillah assistant to the ambassador-at-large through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs donated the items to the inspector general of police at the Police Force Headquarters, Banjul.

Prior to the donation, Saikou Ceesay, communication officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked Ambassador Boots through his assistant, Fatima Sillah for the donation which he described as very relevant in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

To have an effective, healthy and virus free police force, he said the items are very necessary to them to control the spread and contracting the pandemic within police stations and its environs.

He therefore thanked the IGP and rest of the Gambia Police Force for their hard work especially in the present situation.

Receiving the donated items, Mamudu Jobe, inspector general of police applauded the ambassador-at-large and commended him for the gesture, a support he described as never too small to The Gambia Police Force.

He noted that the donation will serve not only the GPF but entire country as police don't interact only within themselves but with the families, friends and general populace.

The IGP dilated further on the importance of the items which he said will help them to carry out their mandates as outlined in the constitution.

The donated items include hand sanitizers, hand towels and dettol among other relevant sanitary items.