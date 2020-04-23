Africa: GDC Condemns 'Inhuman Treatment' of Africans in China

22 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) in a press release has condemned "in the strongest word the inhuman treatment meted on Africans by the people of China."

"Such inhuman treatment should not have a place in the 21st century, therefore, the GDC is urging all of Africa to stand firm and be united in action against the people of China to end such brutal acts."

GDC urges the government of The Gambia to take all necessary steps in protecting Gambians currently residing in China and make sure their safety and security is guaranteed by the government of China and that they are treated equally in the manner in which Chinese are respectfully treated in The Gambia.

"We must know that our development relies on our people, resources, education, and science; therefore, partnership with China must be founded on grounds of mutual respect and interest of our different people and thereby accepting our differences as our strength."

"China and her people should understand that Africa buys a significant share of their export but also feed the people of China with our natural resources including our seas and forest, therefore the people of China should look for other economic partners if they believe that black people are inferior to Chinese."

"The GDC is urging the youths of Africa to be ready to stand firm against such inhuman attitudes from the people of China and note that China must treat black people in the same way as they treat their fellow Chinese. Where this cannot be done, Africa must look for other partners since we cannot return such brutality to them."

"It is time that Africans desist from negotiating with some of their so called leaders and get them develop the continent or better still change them for others that can stand up to those who want to brutalize black people around the world."

"The GDC stands in solidarity with victims being subjected to inhuman treatment by the people of China, being either African or Asian, Black or White."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Here's Why Africa Remains a Dumping Ground For Used Clothing
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.