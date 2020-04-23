Zimbabweans Repatriating Dead Relatives Face 21-Day Quarantine Before Funerals

22 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Idah Mhetu

Zimbabweans accompanying bodies of dead relatives from outside the country now face 21 days compulsory quarantine before they can be allowed to proceed to bury their loved ones.

This came out in a government memo directed to funeral parlours Tuesday.

The drastic government measure, according to the memo, is meant to minimise the importation of COVID-19 in the country after initial cases of the dreaded disease have been linked to returning locals.

According to the memo, referenced, "New Repatriation Guidelines", all bodies other than those from road accidents or murder shall be treated as COVID-19 related deaths.

"All bodies being repatriated to Zimbabwe for burial will be treated as contagious except in cases where the cause of death is by road accident, murder or other body injuries," read the statement.

"Consequently, all such mortal remains will require clearance by the Ministry of Health and Child Care in Zimbabwe using the usual clearance channels.

"Relatives accompanying the remains will now be subjected to mandatory quarantine at the designated points before proceeding to the funeral.

"The same applies in cases where the body is transiting through Zimbabwe."

The tough government measures could see relatives abandon bodies of their loved ones outside the country.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.