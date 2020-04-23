Gambia: UK Charters Flight to Get British People Stranded in the Gambia Home

22 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The UK Government has announced a charter flight to get British nationals stranded in The Gambia home safely. The High Commission is inviting people to book onto a flight leaving The Gambia on the 24 April.

To book flights and register their details, British nationals should follow the information listed on the online travel advice on www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/the-gambia.

The announcement is in addition to previous work by the UK staff who have already supported the repatriation of over 1300 holidaymakers from The Gambia since the global Covid-19 pandemic started.

British Nationals had been helped to get on commercial flights home by the UK Government, however with no more commercial flights operating to The Gambia at the moment, a charter flight has been scheduled for 24 April.

British High Commissioner to the Gambia, Sharon Wardle said: "Our staff in London and overseas are working around the clock to help British travellers get home from all over the world and we have allocated £75 million to help. I would urge British travellers in The Gambia who want to return home to book on the charter flight on 24 April as we cannot be sure when airlines will be running a normal service in the future."

Details of the flight have been shared with those British tourists and visitors registered with the High Commission and through the Foreign & Commonwealth Office Travel Advice. Vulnerable British travellers who normally reside in the UK are being prioritised.

Staff from the British High Commission Banjul are continuing to provide consular support to any British nationals who remain in The Gambia and require assistance.

Contact:

Fatou Jassey | Press and Public Affairs Officer | Banjul

British High Commission | 48 Atlantic Road | Fajara | PO Box 507 | The Gambia

+220 449 5134 | mobile + 220 776 2138 | ECHO: 8265 2248 l fatou.jassey@fco.gov.uk

UK in The Gambia: GOV.UK | Facebook | Twitter

Read the original article on The Point.

