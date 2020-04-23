Malawi: China Announce More Donation of Medical Materials to Malawi for COVID-19 Fight

22 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Chinese embassy in Malawi has announced it will donate personal protective equipment(PPE) to Malawi's three Major hospitals to help Malawi in fight against COVID-19.

Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Liu Hongyang, says the embassy will donate PPE to Kamuzu Central, Mzuzu Central and Queens Elizabeth Central Hospitals in the next few days.

According to a tweet by the Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Liu Hongyang, the embassy will donate PPE to Kamuzu Central, Mzuzu Central and Queens Elizabeth Central Hospitals in the next few days.

The donation is part of China's commitment in helping Malawi government in stemming down the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Recently, the embassy made several medical donation to the Malawian government through the Ministry of Disaster Management affairs.

As of Wednesday, reports by the health ministry shows that Malawi has registered 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Xinhua

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.