Namibia: Police Called in to Disperse a Crowd At Ekutu, As Distribution of Food Tokens Goes Wrong

Police had to disperse about 700 community members from Ekutulatika market at Walvis Bay this afternoon. The group gathered at the marketplace to collect food tokens that were being distributed from the office of the Ekutu Informal Traders' Committee.

"They called us to come and collect food tokens and now we are told we have to wait again. How many times must they write our names? They asked us to register for the N$750 grant and our applications were rejected. What do they want to do with our names if they can't help us?" Fumed Beata Dumeni.

Dumeni told The Namibian that only certain people were called to collect the food tokens, but the situation got out of hand when people started informing each other about the distribution of the tokens.

The people did not maintain social distancing and, as a result, the army and police were called in to disperse the crowd.

Abraham Nghipunya chairperson of the Ekutu Informal Traders' Committee did not respond to messages sent to him.

Namibian Police's community affairs commander in Erongo Ileni Shapumba says the situation got out of hand because the exercise was not coordinated. Shapumba has advised those planning to distribute food during the lockdown period to consult the law enforcement officials.

"To avoid this kind of situation, anyone who wants to distribute food should consult the security clusters. We are still in a state of emergency and have to be mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic. That's why we are asking anyone who wants to assist people involving large crowds to work with us (law enforcement)," he said.

The law enforcement officers and the municipality plan to hold a consultative meeting soon to map out how to distribute food parcels to needy residents.