Namibia: Nampower Joins Fight Against COVID-19 With Toilets, Water Tanks and Sanitising Agent

Power utility, NamPower on Wednesday donated 150 toilets, 90 water tanks and sanitising agent to informal settlements in Windhoek, Okahandja and the Erongo Region.

Managing Director of NamPower Kahenge Haulofu said the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is a major public health threat for all affected countries and communities the world over.

"Although everybody is affected in one way or another, those who might feel the hardest pinch are the most vulnerable and poor among the communities who do not have the necessary means or access to essential basics prevent and fight the pandemic," he said.

"44 Toilets and 20, 2500 litre water tanks will be given to the informal settlements of Vyf Rand, Oshetu Number 2 and 3, Saamstaan and Vergenoeg in Okahandja, 80 toilets and 40, 25 litre sanitising agent to informal settlements in Windhoek, as well as 30 toilets and 8 x 10,000 litre water tanks to communities in the coastal towns of the Erongo Region," he added.

According to Haulofu 30 dry pit latrines will be donated to communities in the Ongulumbashe, Saamstaan, and Build Together informal settlements of Usakos, the Hakahana, Sonskyn, 7de Laan and Saamstaan infromal settlements of Omaruru, the Harambee and Uis Informal settlements of Karibib, as well as the !Goas informal settlement of Hentiesbay.

"The donation for this cause amounts to N$2,5 million, in addition to this we donated 2500 water containers and 18000 bars of soap to the Groot-Aub community, last month at a value of N$371,716 which benefitted about 5500 households at the settlement," he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Hon Erastus Uutoni said this particular donation came at the right time to assist the Regional and Local Authorities to comply with some of the set regulations mainly that of access to water for hand washing and provision of sanitizers and personal protective equipment.

"Currently we have 18 open markets in Windhoek and we are planning on opening 10 markets gradually during this period but we are starting with three at the moment, therefore it is imperative that councillors make use of these donations at theses places," he advised.

Caption:(from left to right) Councillor Maride Ukeva of the City of Windhoek, Kahenge Haulofu, Managing Director of NamPower, Deputy Mayor of the City of Windhoek, Ian Subasubani, Minster of Urban and Rural Development, Erastus Uutoni at the official handing over of water tanks, toilets and sanitizer to informal settlements.