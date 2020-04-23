Namibia: ECB Donates Towards Reducing COVID-19 Impact

22 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

The Electricity Control Board today donated food parcels to the //Kharas Governor's Office, as part of its efforts to reduce the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on marginalised communities in the region.

The Electricity Control Board (ECB) board chairperson, Gotlieb Hinda, said the national electricity regulator resolved to assist 625 families in the region with food parcels valued at more than N$125 000.

"We know it (donation) is a drop in the ocean, but we are inspired and motivated by the fact that it will make a difference to the beneficiaries," he remarked.

ECB also donated N$150 000 to the National Disaster Fund to buy the necessary and life- saving essentials for those in the frontline to combat and contain the further spread of COVID-19.

He called on leaders in all spheres and corporate citizens to continue to strengthen the collaborative spirit prevailing during this difficult time of COVID-19 to care for the vulnerable and frontline staff in the fight against this pandemic.

The ECB board chair is expected to make a similar donation to the Hardap Governor's Office.

//Kharas governor Aletha Frederick welcomed the electricity regulator's donation, saying the gesture comes amid the economically trying time that is pushing the global community to extreme poverty.

She appealed to the business fraternity to come on board also to assist the vulnerable people hurt by the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Helping to Shape Uganda's Future Using Humanities & Technology

