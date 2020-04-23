Namibia: Air Namibia Operates Against All Odds

22 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

Air Namibia chartered its Airbus A319 aeroplane to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, this morning to collect two consignments of Covid-19 donations from the Chinese government and the Jack Ma Foundation.

The donation comprises 20 000 laboratory diagnostic test kits, 100 000 medical masks and 1 000 protective suits and face shields, which each African Union member state received from the foundation, as part of its contribution to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The Chinese government donated 10 ventilators.

A source at Air Namibia said they expect the plane back in Windhoek early tomorrow morning (01h00).

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.