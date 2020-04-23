Namibia: Air Namibia Operates Against All Odds

Air Namibia chartered its Airbus A319 aeroplane to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, this morning to collect two consignments of Covid-19 donations from the Chinese government and the Jack Ma Foundation.

The donation comprises 20 000 laboratory diagnostic test kits, 100 000 medical masks and 1 000 protective suits and face shields, which each African Union member state received from the foundation, as part of its contribution to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The Chinese government donated 10 ventilators.

A source at Air Namibia said they expect the plane back in Windhoek early tomorrow morning (01h00).