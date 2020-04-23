South Africa: Clean Water Is a Basic Human Right - Even More So Amid a Pandemic

opinion

Hand washing with soap and water is the primary precautionary measure against contracting Covid-19. But with 10% of South Africa's population having no access to piped water whatsoever, this leaves nearly six million people vulnerable.

Access to water as a basic socio-economic right is enshrined in section 27(1)(b) of the South African Constitution, which states: "Everyone has the right to have access to ... sufficient food and water". Access to water, moreover, is a human right that is monitored annually by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

However, the SAHRC has reported that this monitoring has been erratic, largely due to the failure of the Department of Water and Sanitation, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and the Department of Mineral Resources to respond to its annual requests for information. This has led to the SAHRC having to rely on data from Statistics South Africa to report on.

The table below shows the extent of access to piped water (inside the dwelling, inside the yard, or at an access point outside the yard), among the general population in 2016, 21 years into democracy.

Percentage of the population with access to piped water, 1996 vs. 2016, by province:...