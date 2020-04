KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - Sudanese Federal Ministry of Health announced 33 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's total to 140.

According to the Ministry's epidemiological report of Tuesday 31 of these cases were registered inside Khartoum State and the other two in al-Gezira State of central Sudan.

One of al-Gezira cases has died of the virus bringing the country's death toll to 13.

Government authorities have imposed a 3-week total lockdown in Khartoum State starting last Saturday.